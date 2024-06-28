Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Short Interest Down 55.9% in June

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Prysmian Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:PRYMY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,968. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.14. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $32.91.

Prysmian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.2253 dividend. This is a positive change from Prysmian’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Prysmian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Prysmian Company Profile

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells power and telecom cables and systems, and related accessories under the Prysmian, Draka, and General Cable brands worldwide. It operates through four segments: Renewable Transmission, Power Grid, Electrification, and Digital Solutions.

