Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Webster Financial Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Webster Financial in a research note issued on Monday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Webster Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

NYSE WBS opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.14. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,217,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1,773.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,324,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,778 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,477,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,983,000 after acquiring an additional 877,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,916,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,477,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,006,000 after buying an additional 418,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

