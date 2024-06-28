QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,507,978,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,017,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,331. The company has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

