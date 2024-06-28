Randy Warren Toone Sells 20,000 Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 20,000 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.85, for a total transaction of C$597,006.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00.

ALA stock opened at C$30.65 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$23.11 and a twelve month high of C$31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$30.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

