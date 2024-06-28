Rarible (RARI) Market Capitalization Tops $61.52 Million

Rarible (RARI) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Rarible has a total market cap of $61.52 million and $2.28 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 25.4% against the dollar. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Rarible Profile
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,834,553 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarifoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rarible’s official website is rari.foundation.
Rarible Token Trading
