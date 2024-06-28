Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.13 and last traded at $52.31. 1,419,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,347,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 11.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 313,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

