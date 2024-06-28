Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for XPO (XPO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of XPO (NYSE: XPO) recently:

6/25/2024 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $144.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – XPO had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – XPO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – XPO is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2024 – XPO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2024 – XPO was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

5/6/2024 – XPO had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2024 – XPO had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.82. 296,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $130.51.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

In other news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in XPO by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

