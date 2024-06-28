Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,900 shares, an increase of 870.5% from the May 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGPF traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; brain health products; migraine-headaches and rheumatic pain products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Airborne, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Move Free, Neuriva, Nurofen, Mucinex, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

