Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.29. Approximately 3,043,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,103,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Specifically, COO Tina Marriott sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $26,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,701,312.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Michael Secora sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $175,279.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,231,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,331,396.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,737. 15.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 765.90% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,014,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,667,000 after purchasing an additional 349,554 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,041,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,362,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,023 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

