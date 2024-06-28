ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 792.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 28th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 559.3% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.11 million and $1,641.59 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00120852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00014751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009479 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.