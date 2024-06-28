Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,379,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $17,376,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $16,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. 13,277,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,065,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

