Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 979 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WEC shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

