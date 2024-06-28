Register Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares during the period. Alta Equipment Group accounts for 1.6% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mill Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 450,023 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,141,000 after acquiring an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,783 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,558,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock remained flat at $8.04 during midday trading on Friday. 863,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,228. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alta Equipment Group news, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $32,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,780.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Alta Equipment Group



Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

