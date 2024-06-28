Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,131 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,166,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 33,161,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,908,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.61 billion, a PE ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

