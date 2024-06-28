Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.55. 5,257,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $59.34 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.28.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

