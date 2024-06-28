Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,375 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,289,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,453. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

