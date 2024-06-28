Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 124.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,081,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after buying an additional 40,699 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 579,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,828 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,447 shares in the company, valued at $440,863.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $235,670.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,434.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,214 shares of company stock worth $6,030,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.16. 1,352,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,265. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.49 and a beta of 1.92. Symbotic Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.62 and a 1 year high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Symbotic

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.