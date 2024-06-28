Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $112,000 in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,562 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 559.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.19. 2,105,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,162. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.73 and a fifty-two week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.27.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

