Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $7,335,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nucor by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Nucor Stock Up 2.5 %

NUE traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,852. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.