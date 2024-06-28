Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $119,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at $7,335,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nucor by 19.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in Nucor by 23.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.
Nucor Stock Up 2.5 %
NUE traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,418,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,852. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day moving average of $177.69.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 12.71%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nucor
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.