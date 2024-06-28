Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 25.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.87. 4,027,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,895. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

