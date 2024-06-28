Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.41. 2,850,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

