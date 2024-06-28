Register Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 223.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 56.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 85,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $110.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,684,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

