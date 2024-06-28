Register Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock worth $13,995,465. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,357,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,125,760. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $274.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

