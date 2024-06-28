Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,630,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $164.93. 9,253,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,596,827. The firm has a market cap of $389.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.73. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.