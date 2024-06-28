Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.85. 3,106,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,986. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $447.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.69.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

