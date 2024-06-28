Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 7%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.93. Approximately 17,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 41,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Rego Payment Architectures Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of -0.64.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

