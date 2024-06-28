Renegade Gold (CVE:TGM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Renegade Gold Inc. (CVE:TGM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Renegade Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 471,212 shares changing hands.
Renegade Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85.
Renegade Gold Company Profile
Trillium Gold Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district.
