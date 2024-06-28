ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Down 5%

Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.12 and last traded at $6.13. 531,701 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 857,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a report on Friday, June 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,814,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 33,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 13.1% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,155,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after acquiring an additional 133,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

