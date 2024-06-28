Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Repsol Price Performance

REPYY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,903. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.75. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Increases Dividend

Repsol Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.4256 dividend. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

