Request Price Down 0.9% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Request has a market capitalization of $107.87 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,549.96 or 1.00009644 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012642 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00078286 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11313656 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,744,272.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

