Research Analysts Set Expectations for argenx SE’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research note issued on Sunday, June 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.29). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.63) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $448.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on argenx from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $522.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $607.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.42.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $444.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.30. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -78.61 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in argenx by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after buying an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in argenx by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in argenx by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,690,000 after purchasing an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in argenx by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

