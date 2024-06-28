ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 439.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 17.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in ResMed by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,998,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,779. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.10.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

