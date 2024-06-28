RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $3.45. RF Industries shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 2,522 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RFIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

RF Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

