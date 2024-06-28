RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.70 ($12.58) and last traded at €11.70 ($12.58). 5,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.50 ($13.44).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10. The stock has a market cap of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.24.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation, ophthalmology, pregnancies and births, accident surgery, dentistry, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of thoracic, lung, vascular, nerves and the skeletal system, and heart diseases.

