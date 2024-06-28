RiverTree Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Stock Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF accounts for about 4.2% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,179,000 after buying an additional 1,566,457 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 103,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 265,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,895. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.