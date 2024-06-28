RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 2,498 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RiverTree Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 7.5% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The stock had a trading volume of 71,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

