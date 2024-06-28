RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the period. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March accounts for about 2.6% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 793.8% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 59.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:FMAR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 24,632 shares. The stock has a market cap of $723.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.74.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

