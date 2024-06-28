Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Sells $476,710.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $476,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,721,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,491,182.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 24th, Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $456,040.00.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,543,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,790,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.80. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roblox by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

