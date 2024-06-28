Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 4.5%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 3,580,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,775,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,221 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.15% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 20.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

