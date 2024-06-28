Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Investment analysts at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

RKLB stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

