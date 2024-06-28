Rocket Pool ETH Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.13 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $3,829.47 or 0.06270803 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and approximately $6.13 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 507,840 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 507,851.27134948. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,832.84401256 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $11,836,329.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

