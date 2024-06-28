Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 580 ($7.36) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.07) to GBX 475 ($6.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 401.25 ($5.09).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

RR opened at GBX 454.70 ($5.77) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 438.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 377.64. The company has a market cap of £38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,592.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £32,678.94 ($41,454.95). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Helen McCabe bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £12,629.10 ($16,020.68). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic acquired 8,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 406 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($41,454.95). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,786. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

