Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STGW. B. Riley increased their target price on Stagwell from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stagwell from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.78.

Stagwell Stock Up 2.3 %

STGW opened at $6.75 on Monday. Stagwell has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $670.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Stagwell will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley J. Gross sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stagwell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STGW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 7.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 409,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell in the third quarter worth $654,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stagwell by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 36,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report)

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Featured Stories

