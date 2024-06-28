Roth Mkm Increases Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Price Target to $11.00

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

APLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Price Performance

Applied Digital stock opened at $6.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 4.38. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $11.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,335,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after buying an additional 963,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Digital by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 849,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 209,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.