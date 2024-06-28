Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) to Strong Sell

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Slate Office REIT ( TSE:SOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$50.26 million during the quarter.

