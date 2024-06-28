Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 439683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$26.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Get Royal Helium alerts:

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.