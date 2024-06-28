Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Purchases C$35,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 27th, Anthony John Beruschi bought 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00.
  • On Friday, April 26th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$755.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.51.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RMLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML)

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.