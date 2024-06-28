Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) Director Purchases C$35,000.00 in Stock

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) Director Anthony John Beruschi acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

Anthony John Beruschi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Anthony John Beruschi bought 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,000.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Anthony John Beruschi sold 100,000 shares of Rusoro Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total value of C$126,000.00.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

Rusoro Mining stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$755.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Rusoro Mining Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.51.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining ( CVE:RML ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

