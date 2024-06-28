Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the May 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.9 days.

Russel Metals Price Performance

RUSMF remained flat at $27.02 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. Russel Metals has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

