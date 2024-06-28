Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF (ASX:RARI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Sunday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Russell Investments Australian Responsible Investment ETF’s previous final dividend of $0.48.
