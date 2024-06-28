Ryder System (NYSE:R) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on R. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.86.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE R opened at $122.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $82.46 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.86.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total value of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,401 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $955,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,479.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $181,255.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,552.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Ryder System by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,442,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,099,000 after buying an additional 890,986 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,504,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

See Also

